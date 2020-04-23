Joe Biden Campaign Returns Donation Made By Disgraced Comedian Louis C.K.

Joe Biden’s campaign has returned a large donation made by disgraced comedian Louis C.K. for the Democratic presidential hopeful’s 2020 bid.

A spokesperson for Biden’s presidential campaign told TMZ in a piece published Thursday that the 52-year-old comedian’s donation of $2,800 had been refunded. (RELATED: This New Louis C.K. Movie Has Harvey Weinstein Written All Over It)

According to Federal Election Commission records, the donation from the “Louie” star was made on March 4. (RELATED: Sarah Silverman Says She Sometimes Wanted To See Louis C.K. Masturbate After He Asked)

Biden campaign refunds Louis C.K donation https://t.co/WRyDGp08Xd pic.twitter.com/Vei4bkygzA — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) April 22, 2020

That was the day after the former Vice President scored big on Super Tuesday and practically become the presidential nominee for the party to go against President Donald Trump in the 2020 election in November.

The piece noted there has been no comment from the comedian or Biden’s team as to the reason for the returned donation.

As previously reported, C.K. admitted a variety of sexual misconduct claims against him were true during the height of the #MeToo movement in 2017.

“These stories are true,” the comedian shared in a statement. “At the time, I said to myself that what I did was okay because I never showed a woman my d–k without asking first, which is also true.”

“But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your d–k isn’t a question,” he added.”It’s a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly.”

The disgraced comedian has since made attempts to make a comeback after returning to the stage less than a year after the accusations came out.