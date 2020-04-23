Cincinnati Bengals Draft Quarterback Joe Burrow 1st Overall

The Cincinnati Bengals have made Joe Burrow the first pick of the 2020 NFL draft.

The Bengals drafted the LSU Heisman winner Thursday night in the first selection of the night. It was a move everybody expected, and now it’s in the books. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

After winning a national title last season with the Tigers, he’ll likely step right into the starting role for the Bengals with Andy Dalton on his way out.

What a wild ride it has been for Joe Burrow over the past couple years. He had to leave Ohio State to see the field, took LSU to the top of the mountain, won the Heisman and brought a championship to Baton Rouge.

The man is a hero in the world of college football, and now he’s officially the first pick in the NFL draft.

It doesn’t get much sweeter than that!

I can’t wait to see what Burrow is capable of in the NFL. All I know for sure is that the eyes of the sport are upon him.

It’s going to be a fun time to find out what he can do!