Joel Klatt Says He Wouldn’t Draft Quarterback Justin Herbert In The 1st Round

Fox Sports pundit Joel Klatt isn’t high on former Oregon star quarterback Justin Herbert.

Herbert is widely-believed to be a lock for the top 10, and could easily come off the board in the first five picks of the draft Thursday night. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, Klatt wouldn’t touch him on day one. He said Wednesday, “I wouldn’t draft Justin Herbert in the first round.”

“I wouldn’t draft Justin Herbert in the first round.” Agree or disagree with @joelklatt? pic.twitter.com/WT8jXUXqEX — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 22, 2020

I understand some of Joel Klatt’s criticisms. I really do. Herbert is a raw prospect. There’s no question about that.

However, there’s nothing wrong with Herbert that seems unfixable to me. Should he improve his decision making? Yes.

Do I think it’s an unfixable problem? Hell no.

Herbert has a cannon attached to the right side of his body, and I unfortunately witnessed it first hand as he beat the Badgers in the Rose Bowl.

When you can throw the ball like that, you can find a coach capable of improving the decision making. You simply can’t teach arm strength like Herbert has.

I honestly believe Herbert will be a very solid pro. I could be wrong, but I’m not sweating it.