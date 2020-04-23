Liberals Would Rather People Die Than Have Donald Trump Be Right

On today’s podcast we discuss the glee with which the media greeted a “study” by the Veteran’s Administration which liberals claimed showed hydroxychloroquine was ineffective and even deadly in treating coronavirus. As always, there’s a lot more to the story. Also, was coronavirus in the US before anyone knew it? Plus, the Senate passed another huge coronavirus spending bill, Nancy Pelosi blames the GOP for her delay, and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo pretty much tells New Yorkers that if they don’t like economic ruin they can just kill themselves.

Listen to the show:

The media was excited by a “study” purporting to show hydroxychloroquine may have led to people dying in the VA, but was it really a study? No, it wasn’t. Not even close. It has the same problems, maybe even more, as the study out of France showing the drug was lifesaving that these same journalists belittled as soon as President Trump started talking about it. We get into all the details.

The first reported coronavirus death in the US was February 29th in Washington state, but it turns out it was a woman in California at the beginning of the month. Now the Governor of California has ordered an investigation into earlier deaths to see if maybe it was here even before that, which could change everything we thought we knew about the virus. We get into the possibilities.

The Senate passed an almost half a trillion dollar bill to address, yet again, the coronavirus after a week of delays and demands for more money by Democrats. Then Nancy Pelosi blamed Republican for the delay, without any pushback from the Morning Joe crew because, well, they’re awful.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has no sympathy for people who want and need to get back to work, essentially saying suicide was a better option than risking spreading the virus. Then he added people suffering financially should get “essential jobs” if they need to work so badly. We have the audio.

