Media Research Center Calls Out Reporters & TV Hosts For Pushing Chinese Propaganda

The Vice President of the Media Research Center joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to discuss the media’s coverage of President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus.
Gainor is calling out some TV hosts and reporters for pushing Chinese propaganda and for biased coverage on the Trump Administration’s coronavirus response.
“When Donald Trump talks about how the media are pushing propaganda, they’re really pushing propaganda,” said Gainor. (Related: Rep. Roger Marshall, M.D., Grades Trump’s Plan To Reopen Economy.)
In this episode of “America Uncensored” Gainor shares several examples from the various news outlets and TV news programs.
WATCH:
The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.
