‘I Don’t Need To Co-Host With Her Again’: Meghan McCain On Elisabeth Hasselbeck’s Coronavirus Comments

Meghan McCain made it clear she doesn’t “need to co-host again” with Elisabeth Hasselbeck following her comments about praying away the coronavirus.

“Somebody actually sent me a screenshot of my face when she said that,” McCain shared via video during her appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” The clip was noted by The Hill in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: 3 Times ‘The View’ Hosts Blatantly Lied On TV In Less Than An Hour)

“I took this virus seriously from the very beginning, and I thought a lot of this rhetoric was really dangerous,” she added. “I think it’s really, really unfortunate and dangerous that she said that.” (‘That’s My Point’: Alan Dershowitz Gets Sunny Hostin To Help Him Argue Against Impeachment Witnesses)

WATCH:

McCain continued, while stating, “I don’t need to co-host with her again, and it’s unfortunate, because I’ve been a huge fan for a long time.”

“Anybody who is screwing around with this virus and putting out misinformation, I don’t really have a lot of time for right now,” the ABC talk show host explained.

The comments were in response to Hasselbeck’s return to the daytime show on March 11 when she said, “we pray that this coronavirus is extinguished.”

“I think there can be a fine line between what is precaution, what is taking precaution, and what is panic,” Hasselbeck explained. “Yes, we’re going to take precautions, we’re going to Purell, pray that God’s got us in our tomorrows. We pray that this coronavirus is extinguished, that it stops in its tracks.”