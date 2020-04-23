Meghan McCain Strongly Hints That She’s Going To Vote For Joe Biden

Meghan McCain hinted Wednesday that she might be considering a vote for former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

McCain, a lifelong Republican, discussed the topic on an episode of “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen. (RELATED: ‘A Kill Shot’: Meghan McCain Says Trump Ad Featuring Nancy Pelosi’s Ice Cream Is Devastating)

WATCH:

ICYMI: @MeghanMcCain voiced support for Democratic presidential nominee @JoeBiden & thinks that @KamalaHarris could potentially be his VP pick! pic.twitter.com/S48QS5aVg2 — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) April 23, 2020

“So I just had a really long conversation with him a few days ago, like on Saturday, and I love him dearly, I keep telling everyone, I will promise you you will know who I’m voting for,” McCain said.

McCain has often said that she loves the Biden family — although she has stopped short of publicly endorsing him or promising him her vote — and was especially appreciative of the former vice president when her father, the late Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain, was diagnosed with the same brain cancer that had taken Biden’s son Beau.

“But it really shouldn’t take a rocket scientist to know there’s one man who has made pain in my life a living hell, and another man who has like literally shepherded me through the grief process, this really shouldn’t be rocket science for people,” she said of Biden.