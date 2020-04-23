Nancy Pelosi Wipes Her Nose, Touches Podium — House Members Demonstrate The Wrong Way To Wear Masks

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wiped her nose, then touched the podium on the House floor Thursday — and several other members demonstrated the wrong way to wear face masks.

The members in attendance appeared to be following coronavirus social distancing guidelines to a degree — their seats were spaced out and many wore face coverings ranging from scarves to medical masks — but as they took their turns at the podium, things appeared to fall apart. (RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg Runs Cover For Pelosi Ad: ‘The Ice Cream She’s Talking About Actually Comes From A Small Business’)

Caleb Hull tweeted a series of photos from Thursday’s session showing representatives on both sides of the aisle having difficulty wrestling with their face coverings.

How are these people even real… Learn how to use the mask. pic.twitter.com/iElFSuCk92 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 23, 2020

Jerry Nadler really struggled to get his mask off. pic.twitter.com/ny96qCa4bJ — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 23, 2020

Pelosi appeared to wipe her nose with her finger and then touch the podium before she began to speak.

Nancy Pelosi WIPES HER NOSE with her finger and then touches the podium that all lawmakers are sharing today. No mask over her face. These are the people who spend trillions of our dollars. Think about that. pic.twitter.com/E2XZ0f9FAl — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 23, 2020

Congressional reporter Michael McAuliff criticized Republican Texas Rep. Michael Burgess and Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan for ignoring the House doctor’s recommendation that they all wear masks.

The House’s doctor advises members to wear masks to prevent them from spreading infection to others. Reps. Michael Burgess and Jim Jordan are among those ignoring that advice. So watch Jordan over Burgess’s shoulder here. pic.twitter.com/mQFNS9r2bH — Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) April 23, 2020

Hull pointed out that Burgess and Jordan were far from the only ones who had chosen to either disregard the recommendation entirely or to wear their protective equipment in an ineffective manner.

I watched the entire session. Every Democrat with the exception of 2-3 took their mask off while speaking, handled it with their hands, and Pelosi even wiped her nose and touched the podium. Michael, your partisan attack here is tone-deaf. https://t.co/poqab1klv7 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 23, 2020

None of the House members contacted by the Daily Caller returned requests for comment.