Post Malone Will Have Nirvana Tribute Concert On YouTube To Raise Money During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Post Malone is pulling off an awesome move to raise money during the coronavirus pandemic.

Posty dropped a video Wednesday previewing a Friday concert of songs from Nirvana that will be broadcast on YouTube. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

According to TMZ, Post Malone will honor Kurt Cobain and have a donate button on the YouTube page to raise money during the pandemic. The money raised will go to the United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization.

You can watch the short preview below.

This is a pretty cool by Posty. He’s known as one of the best guys in all of entertainment, and doing a free live streamed Nirvana concert to help during the crisis is further proof of that fact.

It doesn’t cost him anything other than some of his time, it’ll give people something to smile about and it’ll raise money for a good cause.

All the way around, it seems like a great idea.

 

There have been a lot of examples of people stepping up during the crisis, and Posty is just the latest one to get involved in the fight against coronavirus.

Hopefully, he raises a ton of money. Make sure to tune in if you’re a fan! I’m sure it’ll be a good time.

