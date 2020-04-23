Quarterback Justin Herbert Appears To Stop Himself From Saying He’s Talking With The Detroit Lions

Former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert appeared to stop himself from saying he was talking with the Detroit Lions during a recent interview.

When asked by Pat McAfee who he was talking with, Herbert appeared to start to say the Lions, but stopped before he could finish his thought. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He eventually said he was talking with the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins. You can watch a video of it below. It’s right at the 10-second mark.

Did he almost say The Lions? Wait a MINUTE Where’s Herbert going? Where’s Tua goin? I can’t wait for tomorrow night pic.twitter.com/bebsZK2mPu — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 23, 2020

When I first saw this, I didn’t think much of it. However, we know the Lions reportedly have been keeping tabs on Herbert.

Would they really take him at number three? Well, it’s Detroit we’re talking about and it’s not exactly an organization known for consistency.

Now, this all could just have been an innocent mistake by Herbert and I’m reading into it way too much. It wouldn’t be the first time I read into something a bit too much.

Still, we know the Lions are looking at quarterback options for reasons unknown to me, and Herbert will be one of the first passers off of the board.

Will he land with the Lions? We’ll find out Thursday night, but I’m not ruling out anything at this point.

Let us know in the comments where you think Herbert will land!