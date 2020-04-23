REPORT: Cincinnati Bengals Won’t Trade The 1st Overall Pick, Miami Dolphins Tried To Gauge Interest

The Cincinnati Bengals will reportedly keep the first pick of the 2020 NFL draft Thursday night.

According to Adam Schefter, the team received calls from the Miami Dolphins to gauge interest in potentially dealing the pick. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, they’ve made it clear that they will hold onto it.

Over the last couple of weeks, the Dolphins called the Bengals on more than one occasion to see if Cincinatti would be willing to trade the No. 1 overall pick. The Dolphins were told, in no uncertain terms, no. Cincinnati would not trade the pick and would stay put at No. 1. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 23, 2020

There’s always speculation about trades, but I’m not sure anybody really thought the Bengals would trade the pick.

They need a quarterback. No offense to Andy Dalton, but you’re just not going to win many games with that guy spinning the football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joe_burrow10) on Dec 8, 2019 at 9:34am PST

Joe Burrow is ready and waiting to be selected. If you need a QB and the Heisman winner is sitting there, you don’t trade the pick.

You use the pick to draft a new face of the franchise. That’s exactly what the Bengals will do Thursday night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joe_burrow10) on Dec 15, 2019 at 9:48am PST

The Dolphins will have to settle for Tua or Justin Herbert if they want a passer. Either way, they’re not getting Burrow. I’d bet my life savings on that.