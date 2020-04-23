REPORT: Dolphins Are Trying To Trade For The 3rd Pick, Want To Send The 3rd And 5th Picks To The Bengals For The 1st Selection

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly still trying to pry away the first pick in the draft from the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to ProFootballTalk, the Dolphins are trying to trade with Detroit for the third pick in the draft while hanging onto the fifth pick. They want to package the picks and send them to Cincy for the first pick in order to draft former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I know the Bengals have already reportedly said they won’t trade the pick, but it might be hard to turn down a deal like this.

If they slide back to three and five instead of one, they’re still going to get a quarterback and another great player at five.

Are they that set on drafting Burrow that they would 100% not take the third and fifth picks for a different quarterback? It’s such a tough deal to pass up.

You also have to respect the hell out of the Dolphins for continuing to hustle right down to the wire. If they pull a trade off, it’ll be huge.

We’ll see what happens, but the race for Burrow is still clearly on. What a wild time to be a football fan!