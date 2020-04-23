REPORT: NHL Is Aiming To Return In July, Games Could Be Played At Multiple Neutral Sites

The NHL isn’t planning on starting back up for at least a couple months.

With the coronavirus pandemic sweeping across the world, the NHL hasn’t played since March and it sounds like we won’t get games for awhile. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NHL (@nhl) on Mar 12, 2020 at 10:36am PDT

According to Andy Slater, Florida Panthers president Matt Caldwell said during a Wednesday media call that the NHL is aiming to restart games in July. Under the current proposal, they’d be played at four or five neutral sites.

Caldwell added that there’d be no fans or limited attendance for these games.

JUST IN: NHL looking at restarting season in July. Games would be played at 4 or 5 neutral sites with limited or no fans, according to Florida Panthers president Matt Caldwell. On the conference call, he said this plan is not finalized. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) April 22, 2020

It’s not known where the four or five locations would be, but one of the rumored spots is North Dakota. Honestly, I don’t even care if fans are let in.

Just get the games to start back up. It’s that simple. Put these teams in remote and rural areas and let the games unfold like the tournaments we played in as kids.

At this point, I’ll take literally anything I can get.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Red Wings Hockey Club (@detroitredwings) on Mar 10, 2020 at 6:22pm PDT

Am I happy about having to potentially wait until July for games to start back up? Not really, but we don’t exactly have a ton of options here.

We have to take what we can get and if July is when the NHL can return, then I’m going to live with it.

Again, I’ll take literally anything I can get.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Red Wings Hockey Club (@detroitredwings) on Mar 8, 2020 at 4:19pm PDT

Let’s just all hope the NHL is back sooner than later. We desperately need sports back in our lives!