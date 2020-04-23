Ricky Gervais Takes Another Shot At Celebrities That ‘Complain’ During Coronavirus

Comedian Ricky Gervais took another shot at celebrities during the coronavirus quarantine.

Gervais said you won’t ever hear him “complain” in an interview published Thursday with the New York Times.

“Apart from the gigs that were postponed, my life hasn’t changed much,” Gervais said during the interview. “I didn’t go out a lot, and there’s always enough booze in the house for a nuclear winter. You won’t hear me complain. Not when, every day, I see some millionaire celebrity going, ‘I’m sad that I’m not on telly tonight.’ Or, ‘I had a swim in the pool that made me feel a little bit better.'”

“I’ve got nothing against anyone being a celebrity or being famous,” he added. “I think that people are just a bit tired of being lectured to. Now celebrities think: ‘The general public needs to see my face. They can’t get to the cinema — I need to do something.’ And it’s when you look into their eyes, you know that, even if they’re doing something good, they’re sort of thinking, ‘I could weep at what a good person I am.’ Oh dear.” (RELATED: Comedian Ricky Gervais Slams Celebrities Complaining About Living In Mansions During Quarantine)

A number of celebrities have faced backlash during the quarantine for things they’ve said or did while isolated in their homes. There was the uber-cringe video shared by Gal Gadot that had celebrities singing John Lennon’s “Imagine.” That one really didn’t go over well.

I don’t blame Gervais for his thoughts on celebrities. There isn’t a time that I think it’s been more obvious that some celebs are completely out of touch from the reality that the average person lives in.

Ellen DeGeneres definitely proved that theory when she compared being isolated in her Los Angeles mansion to like being in jail.

I’d have to agree with Gervais here. It’s hard to complain when it really could be worse and is worse for some people.