Russell Wilson Calls Out His Doubters In NFL Draft Flashback Tweet

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson had an incredible tweet ahead of the draft flashing back to his time entering the league.

Wilson, who entered the NFL after playing his final year of college ball at Wisconsin, tweeted a screenshot Thursday of two people saying he’d never cut it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, all these years later, Wilson is viewed as one of the best players in the league. He captioned the screenshot in part, “Don’t let others lack of vision block your Destiny.”

Don’t let others lack of vision block your Destiny. #NFLDraft Dream Big. #iStillRemember “Why Not You?” pic.twitter.com/VxWGPsMxtF — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 23, 2020

Is Russell Wilson the man or is Russell Wilson the man? The answer is yes. That’s the kind of dude I want next to me in the huddle.

All Wilson knows how to do is win games, show up in the clutch and get the job done. If you don’t think he’s a star, then you don’t know anything about football.

I told everybody who would listen that Wilson was going to be a star in the NFL when he was playing for the Badgers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Jan 5, 2020 at 5:11pm PST

It was insanely obvious to me watching him with the Badgers that the guy had all the necessary goods to dominate the next level.

Nobody wanted to listen, he slipped to the third round, landed with Seattle and the rest is history.

Props to Wilson for continuing to prove the critics wrong on a regular basis. That’s the kind of stuff we love to see!