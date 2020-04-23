Soccer Superstar Hope Solo Shares Life-Changing News That She Gave Birth To Twins

Soccer superstar Hope Solo shared the very happy news Thursday that she and husband, NFL player Jerramy Stevens, have welcomed twins, a daughter and a son.

In pictures posted on Instagram, the 38-year-old soccer star proudly announced the arrival of a little boy and girl, along with side-by-side snaps of their little ones. The post was noted by People magazine. (RELATED: Nick Cannon Welcomes Son Into The World)

The sweet caption next to the post read, “Vittorio Genghis Stevens, Lozen Orianna Judith Stevens 3/4/2020.” (RELATED: Trump Invites U.S. Women’s Soccer Team To The White House)

It all comes after the soccer star shared the exciting news back in December she and her husband were expecting twins after suffering a miscarriage with twins.

“Yes, my husband and I get to practice equality from the very beginning with one boy and one girl, a miniature soccer team on the way,” Solo shared while co-hosting the “beIN SPORTS Weekend Winners” show.

Two-time World Champion @hopesolo makes a special announcement on Weekend Winners. We join her in this ‘magisterial’ phase of her life. pic.twitter.com/jEDS4FHxuS — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) December 17, 2019

As previously reported, the two-time world champion shared in June with Elle magazine she had suffered a miscarriage in 2018 and that her life had been in danger.

“The doctor said I was hours from dying,” Solo explained at the time. “They ended up having to remove my fallopian tube.”

Solo and Stevens celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary in November. Clearly, congratulations are in order!