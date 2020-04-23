99% Of FBS Athletic Directors Think The College Football Season Will Happen, Only 24% Expect It To Start As Scheduled

Virtually all FBS college athletic directors expect football to happen, but they’re preparing for changes to the schedule.

According to a survey from Stadium, 99% of FBS athletic directors believe the season will happen, but only 24% of them expect it to start on time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

More than 40% believe the season won’t start until October or November, but that a full 12-game schedule will still happen.

As I’ve said many times before, we certainly appear to be trending in the correct direction. I don’t think there’s any doubt about that at all.

At this point in time, it looks like college football is guaranteed to happen. Could things change? Of course. We’re in a war. Things are fluid in a war, but things seem to be going in the proper direction.

At the same time, it seems like we need to be prepared for some substantial changes to the schedule. As the survey shows, more ADs expect the season to be delayed than played on time.

Do I want the season to be delayed? Hell no. I want the games to be happening in September and I want to be enjoying the action on those warm nights with a steady beer buzz.

I like football in cold weather, but we need some warm games to balance everything out.

Let’s keep up the great energy, and do whatever we can to guarantee the season happens. If it doesn’t, then this country is in major trouble. It’s going to get ugly. That much is for sure.