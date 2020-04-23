The Rolling Stones Release First Original Song In 8 Years, ‘Living In A Ghost Town’

The Rolling Stones have surprise released their first original song in eight years amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The band released the song Thursday, which marks the first original compilation since “Doom And Gloom” and “One More Shot” in 2006, according to a report published by The Hollywood Reporter.

“Living In A Ghost Town” wasn’t written during the pandemic, but some of the lyrics were changed to fit the times.

“It wasn’t written for now, but it was just one of those odd things,” Mick Jagger said in an interview with Apple Music, the Hollywood Reporter reported. “It was written about being in a place which was full of life but is now bereft of life so to speak…I was just jamming on the guitar and wrote it really quickly in like 10 minutes.” (RELATED: Coronavirus Leaves Biggest Recording Artists With No Payday As 2020 Tours Are Postponed)

“Keith Richards and I both had the idea that we should release it,” he said. “But I said, ‘Well I’ve got to rewrite it.’ Some of it is not going to work and some of it was a bit weird and a bit too dark. So I slightly rewrote it. I didn’t have to rewrite very much, to be honest. It’s very much how I originally did it.”

I love that the Stones released new music, especially since they had to postpone their “No Filter” tour. If you can’t give fans one thing, you can give them other things to make up for it. I’m excited to see what the band releases for their next album. It’ll be the first original album released by the band since 2005.

I’m sure it’ll be a big deal.