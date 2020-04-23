Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Peyton Manning And Tom Brady Will Play Charity Golf Match During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Tiger Woods is teaming up with Phil Mickelson, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady for a charity golf match during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to The Action Network, the four star athletes will golf at some point in an event aired on TNT. Mickelson and Woods previously golfed against each other in a special event.

Now, they’re adding the two legendary NFL quarterbacks. All the money raised will go to helping win the war against coronavirus. According to the same report, the event will be called “The Match: Champions for Charity.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Woods (@tigerwoods) on Oct 27, 2019 at 7:44pm PDT

The ratings for this are probably going to be through the roof. If sports aren’t back by the time this foursome match happens, which seems likely, then the ratings are going to be gigantic.

People need sports. We need stuff to watch. Right now, we’re living through a hellish time in the history of humanity.

With sports canceled, people don’t know what to do. We’re lost, confused and sad that we don’t have games to get drunk and cheer for.

Well, Brady, Manning, Woods and Mickelson are looking to fill that void. I’m all in! I’m 100% all in on this action.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Woods (@tigerwoods) on Apr 14, 2019 at 4:18pm PDT

Manning and Brady trash talking each other on the course will be prime sports content. It’s going to be absolutely awesome, and I can’t wait to watch it unfold.

Keep checking back for more updates on this golf event when we have them. It sounds like a great idea and the perfect thing for us to enjoy during these trying times.