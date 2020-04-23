Miami Dolphins Draft Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa 5th Overall

The Miami Dolphins drafted quarterback Tua Tagovailoa fifth overall Thursday night.

Tua enters the NFL after an insanely impressive college career with the Alabama Crimson Tide and Nick Saban. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAGOVAILOA???????????????? (@tuamaann_) on Nov 27, 2019 at 7:45pm PST

The biggest question of the night is officially answered. Everybody wanted to know if Tua would slide past the Dolphins or if Miami would pull the trigger.

It seemed like a fair question given the unknowns about his health after a hip injury. Well, we know have our answer. Tua is going to Miami.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAGOVAILOA???????????????? (@tuamaann_) on Nov 9, 2019 at 5:56pm PST

I love this pick by the Miami Dolphins. When Tua is healthy, the young man is a superstar passer. He’s a freak of nature.

He was a clutch and dominant player at Alabama, and he’ll now take those skills to the NFL. I can’t wait to watch it unfold!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAGOVAILOA???????????????? (@tuamaann_) on May 8, 2019 at 9:53am PDT

Sound off in the comments with what you think about this pick by the Dolphins. In 10 years, I think we’ll look back and say it was great.