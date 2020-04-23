Val Kilmer Reveals How He ‘Couldn’t Wait’ To Kiss Co-Star Angelina Jolie

Val Kilmer reveals that he “couldn’t wait” to kiss co-star Angelina Jolie even before they started working on their 2004 movie “Alexander.”

“When people ask me what Angelina [Jolie] is like, I always say she’s like other women and other superstars, but just more,” the 60-year-old actor shared in his new memoir titled, “I’m Your Huckleberry,” according to US Weekly in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

More gorgeous,” he added. “More wise. More tragic. More magic. More grounded. Is it worth it? Worth knowing people who require weeks of effort to understand even a little? Yes.”

Kilmer continued, while explaining he had met the “Tomb Raider” star on a New York street before the two were cast for the role in the Oliver Stone directed film.

“We developed a friendship,” the superstar actor shared. “I was around when Angie’s mom [Marcheline Bertrand] was losing her battle with cancer. They were living in her mom’s favorite hotel. Or maybe it was Angie’s. I happened to be staying there myself. It was meaningful and mortal and effortless and exquisite.” (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

The “Top Gun” star recalled telling Stone he would “only do [Alexander] if the king and queen could have flashbacks to falling hard for each other and storming the castle with passion, before turning against each other.”

He writes that he “was only half kidding,” but the filmmaker “didn’t pick up on the humor.”

“I couldn’t wait to kiss Angie, buy her [a] Gulfstream jet and have V+J painted in rainbow glory on the tail,” Kilmer wrote of his co-star, who had recently separated from her husband, Billy Bob Thornton. “She had recently adopted her first child, Maddox, and the paparazzi were obsessed with this postmodern Madonna, the perfect picture of unapproachable stardom and impossibly chic maternal instinct.”

For those that might not recall, the “Maleficent” star ended up falling in love with Brad Pitt, her co-star for the 2005 movie “Mr. and Mrs. Smith.”

Jolie and Pitt dated for almost ten years before tying the knot in 2014. The two officially divorced in 2019.