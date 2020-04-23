Washington Redskins Draft Defensive End Chase Young 2nd Overall

Former Ohio State star defensive end Chase Young is headed to the Washington Redskins.
The Washington Redskins drafted Young second overall Thursday night. The move comes after Young became the most dominant player in all of college football this past season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Things sure are looking up for the Redskins. The team has a franchise quarterback in Dwayne Haskins and now they have a generational defensive talent in Chase Young.
I watched a lot of Young’s reps this past season for the Buckeyes. The man is an absolute monster on the field.
He’s a terrifying player on the defensive end of the ball. He’s a freak of nature when it comes to disrupting the offense, and I say that as a guy who watched him brutalize the Badgers offensive line during the regular season.
Now, he’s taking those talents to the NFL, where I’m sure he’ll be a star. If you’re a fan of the Redskins, you have to be pumped right now.
Congrats to Young on a hell of a college career, and best of luck going forward with the Redskins!