2 Chainz Set To Reopen Atlanta Restaurants As Georgia Plans To Reopen Economy

Rapper 2 Chainz is set to open two of his restaurant locations in Atlanta as the state of Georgia begins to reopen its economy.

2 Chainz will open both locations of Escobar Restuarant & Tapas on Monday, according to a report published Friday by TMZ. The restaurants have reportedly remained open during the coronavirus pandemic for takeout only.

2 Chainz said that sales were down “95 percent during the shutdown” and they were “forced to furlough about 80 percent of its staff.” https://t.co/8NVWKM5N1j — ESSENCE (@Essence) April 24, 2020



Now the restaurants will be reopening for sit-down service.

The restaurant will be taking precautions to keep its staff and customers safe from the virus, 2 Chainz’ partner Snoop Dillard told TMZ. Staff will have their temperature checked before each shift and will wear gloves while cooks will wear masks.

Any staff who show symptoms of illness will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The move to reopen comes after the restaurant had to furlough at least 80% of its staff. Sales were reportedly down 95% during the pandemic. (RELATED: ‘Too Soon’: Trump Criticizes Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp For Reopening State Too Quickly)

The plan is to increase service by offering a sit-down along with continued takeout. The restaurants plan to bring back 80 employees. Dillard and 2 Chainz also plan to have live DJ sets at the restaurants to provide work to struggling musicians.

The decision to reopen comes as Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has said businesses should be able to reopen and get back to work. Meanwhile, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottom is still requesting residents stay at home.