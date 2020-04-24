Biden Predicts Trump Will Try To Delay 2020 Election

Former Vice President Joe Biden predicted Thursday night that President Donald Trump will attempt to delay the 2020 presidential election over the coronavirus pandemic.

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee pushed the theory at a fundraiser, according to pool reporter Bo Erickson of CBS.

“He’s going to do all he can to make it very hard for people to vote. That’s the only way he thinks he can possibly win,” Biden said.

Biden also revisited the Russian collusion conspiracy theory, alleging an effort between the Trump campaign and Russia to interfere in November's election.

"You can be assured between [Trump] and the Russians there is going to be an attempt to interfere," Biden said.

Over the past few weeks debate has ensued about how to manage the 2020 election in a virus-stricken America. Democrats have proposed mail-in voting as a remedy, but the president and Republicans have expressed concern that this could lead to widespread voter fraud.