Blake Griffin Rips TMZ For Story About Him Playing With His Kids

Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin decapitated TMZ with a recent tweet.

TMZ published a story about Griffin playing basketball with his kids during coronavirus isolation, and that didn't make him happy at all.

Blake Griffin Airballs & Bricks Shots In Pickup Game W/ Kids, Quarantine Rust? https://t.co/fMnNnLVpRy — TMZ (@TMZ) April 22, 2020

In response to the TMZ story, Griffin tweeted, “*alternate headline: ‘grown man hides in bushes to secretly record a dad and his kids at the park.'”

*alternate headline: “grown man hides in bushes to secretly record a dad and his kids at the park” https://t.co/K4JRMEqm0C — Blake Griffin (@blakegriffin23) April 23, 2020

Yeah, in case you’ve never seen anybody die up close before, well you all have now. That’s the definition of a murder.

Griffin just killed an entire news outlet with a single tweet, which has been RT’d more than 50,000 times and favorited more than 330,000 times.

Clearly, the people are siding with Griffin on this one.

I understand we all have jobs to do, TMZ is a news outlet and they might have thought this was a story that would interest their audience.

However, not every story that pops into your head needs to be written. Griffin balling out with his kids at the very least should probably be framed as a father being a good role model.

In a world desperately in need of better parenting, Griffin should be applauded for being there for his children.

Props to Griffin for scalping an entire company and props to him for being a good dad.