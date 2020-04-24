Bored At Home? Why Not Learn The Piano?

How many times in your life have you told yourself you didn’t have time to learn something new? There’s always an excuse, whether it be work, a family engagement, or whatever else. But these days, as you’re stuck indoors, you’re practically begging the universe for something new to do!

If you’re looking for a great way to pass the time, perhaps picking up the piano would cure your cabin fever! Say hello to The Learn to Play the Piano & Music Composition Bundle, a mind-blowing five-course e-learning program that teaches you how to play the piano and then some. Even if you’ve never touched a piano in your life, these courses are designed to get you playing.

Led by music composers and producers with years of experience under their belts, you’ll explore all there is to know about playing the piano from the comfort of your own home. Over the course of 421 lessons, you’ll explore a wide range of what it really means to be a piano player. In the bundle’s very first course, you’ll be exposed to popular rhythmic styles made famous by artists like Billy Joel and Norah Jones, giving you a fantastic jump-start into the world of piano-playing.

Over the course of the program, you’ll explore the many facets of the piano, like how to deconstruct music, use cords and harmony to enhance your playing, and get familiar with timeless scales and progressions essential to music theory. You’ll even have the opportunity to channel your inner Joni Mitchell as you learn how to arrange a song from scratch with the help of the popular music application, Logic Pro X. From learning how to write basic drum beats to understanding how to arrange real pieces of music, you’ll be writing your very own songs before you know it.

With over 1,000 students enrolled and counting, there’s no doubt these piano and music composition courses will help you get in touch with your creative side and see music in a completely different light.

Check out what some students had to say about the courses inside:

“After completing this course, I immediately found myself detecting patterns and grooves in the music that I listen to” – Vincent Mazzola

“Great course! I already knew some music theory, but I wasn’t entirely sure how to apply it to create my own compositions. This course made everything so much easier to understand and far less intimidating” – Dominic Fenn

For a limited time, you can snag all five courses for just $35 — that’s a whopping 95% off the regular price!

Prices subject to change. Software not included.

