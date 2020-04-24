Chris Hemsworth’s New Action Movie ‘Extraction’ Comes Out Friday On Netflix

Chris Hemsworth’s new action movie “Extraction” dropped Friday on Netflix.

The plot of the film, according to Netflix’s YouTube description, is: “Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary who embarks on the deadliest mission of his career when he’s enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime lord.” (REVIEW: William Finds His Purpose In The New ‘Westworld‘ Episode ‘Decoherence,’ Maeve Is On The Warpath Against Dolores)

For those of you looking for something to kill the time during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, “Extraction” looks like it’s going to be incredible.

Everybody knows I’m a fan of Chris Hemsworth. He was literally the only part of the “Red Dawn” remake that was solid.

Without Hemsworth being involved, the remake would have been borderline unwatchable.

We also all know that I’m a huge sucker for a great action movie. I love a great action flick. Nothing gets the blood pumping like some bullets flying through the air.

Netflix already hit a home run with “Triple Frontier” and now the streaming giant will try to do the same with “Extraction.”

Something tells me that we’re going to love “Extraction.” There are just too many solid pieces on the board for the movie to not be great.

We have a mercenary with violent tendencies trying to keep a young boy alive against all odds. Yeah, sign me up for that.

You can find it on Netflix. Happy viewing and stay safe!