Colorado Buffaloes Football Coach Karl Dorrell Takes 10% Pay Cut During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Colorado Buffaloes football coach Karl Dorrell will take a pay cut during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The fate of college football hanging in the balance, coaches around the country are seeing their pay get impacted.

You can now add Dorrell to the list. According to Barrett Sallee, the first-year Colorado head coach is taking a 10% pay cut. His salary for the upcoming season is reportedly more than $3 million.

At this point, it’s not surprising whenever anybody has to take a pay cut during the coronavirus. In fact, you should consider yourself lucky if you still have a job.

The coronavirus pandemic has ravaged the world of sports, and there are obvious financial ramifications because of that.

Things will also only get worse if the football season gets canceled. If the season doesn’t happen, then a 10% pay cut will be the least of the concerns athletic departments have.

Right now, programs are looking to find ways to save money amid an unknown future, and pay cuts are just the first step.

Let’s all hope this crisis ends sooner than later and we can return to normal. Together, we will win the war and college football fans will lead the way.