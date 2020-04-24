CORONAVIRUS ISOLATION DAY 43 UPDATE: Charity Football Throw Is Delayed, Living Room Is Being Turned Into A Wisconsin Badgers Man Cave

Ladies and gentlemen, I have some unfortunate news on day 43 of coronavirus isolation.

As you all know, I was challenged to throw a football 25 yards by a close friend of mine who apparently doesn't recognize great athleticism when he sees it.

Can I throw a football more than 25 yards? A lot of people don’t think so, and I’ll be attempting it this Friday for charity! Know a great charity helping during the coronavirus pandemic or helps veterans? Let me know! If I lose, I’ll donate to one! https://t.co/EEXIGboNRl — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 21, 2020

It was a great idea. A football challenge would give us something to boost our spirits, raise some money for charity and give us something to laugh about if I fail.

Unfortunately, day 43 if isolation is accompanied by terrible rainy weather. Now, I’m all for still doing it today, but getting the cameras out in the rain is going to be a problem.

How far do you think I can throw a football? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 20, 2020

So, we’re pushing back to next Friday! Next Friday, I’m going to come out of retirement and see if I can gun a football 25 yards for charity. If I fail, we’ll find a great organization to donate to.

If I succeed (the most likely outcome), I expect all the loyal readers to admit they were wrong and that I have an arm that resembles Matthew Stafford.

More than 1,000 people were asked if they think I can throw a football more than 25 yards. The results of the poll were absurdly insulting. This Friday, I’m doing the challenge, and will donate to charity if I lose. The hatred only fuels me! https://t.co/PQKeHj1OAZ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 21, 2020

Now, onto the next point at hand. Given the fact that I can’t really go outside because of the weather and the virus, I’ve started redecorating my living room.

I have a great setup. We have a couple Wisconsin Badgers helmets on the way from Fanatics and already have my Greg Gard ball and a Wisconsin football ready to roll.

Once we get the stands for the balls, we’ll really be cooking.

It’s important to find the silver linings. Am I pumped about not being able to do the charity throw today as planned? No, I’m pretty bummed.

Am I excited to see how this Wisconsin setup comes together? Hell yes. Check back next Friday, and remember to stay frosty!