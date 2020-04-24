CORONAVIRUS ISOLATION DAY 43 UPDATE: Charity Football Throw Is Delayed, Living Room Is Being Turned Into A Wisconsin Badgers Man Cave

Ladies and gentlemen, I have some unfortunate news on day 43 of coronavirus isolation.
As you all know, I was challenged to throw a football 25 yards by a close friend of mine who apparently doesn’t recognize great athleticism when he sees it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Can I throw a football more than 25 yards? A lot of people don’t think so, and I’ll be attempting it this Friday for charity!
Know a great charity helping during the coronavirus pandemic or helps veterans? Let me know! If I lose, I’ll donate to one! https://t.co/EEXIGboNRl
— David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 21, 2020
It was a great idea. A football challenge would give us something to boost our spirits, raise some money for charity and give us something to laugh about if I fail.
Unfortunately, day 43 if isolation is accompanied by terrible rainy weather. Now, I’m all for still doing it today, but getting the cameras out in the rain is going to be a problem.
How far do you think I can throw a football?
— David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 20, 2020
So, we’re pushing back to next Friday! Next Friday, I’m going to come out of retirement and see if I can gun a football 25 yards for charity. If I fail, we’ll find a great organization to donate to.
If I succeed (the most likely outcome), I expect all the loyal readers to admit they were wrong and that I have an arm that resembles Matthew Stafford.
More than 1,000 people were asked if they think I can throw a football more than 25 yards. The results of the poll were absurdly insulting.
This Friday, I’m doing the challenge, and will donate to charity if I lose. The hatred only fuels me! https://t.co/PQKeHj1OAZ
— David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 21, 2020
Now, onto the next point at hand. Given the fact that I can’t really go outside because of the weather and the virus, I’ve started redecorating my living room.
I have a great setup. We have a couple Wisconsin Badgers helmets on the way from Fanatics and already have my Greg Gard ball and a Wisconsin football ready to roll.
Once we get the stands for the balls, we’ll really be cooking.
It’s important to find the silver linings. Am I pumped about not being able to do the charity throw today as planned? No, I’m pretty bummed.
Am I excited to see how this Wisconsin setup comes together? Hell yes. Check back next Friday, and remember to stay frosty!
Never forget who is the true King in the North when it comes to college football. pic.twitter.com/vtbKyAPdYe
— David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 10, 2019