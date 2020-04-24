Despite The Media’s Best Efforts, The American People’s Opinion Of China Is Lower Than Ever Before

As soon as the coronavirus began to spread across the globe, the struggle to assign blame for the pandemic began. The U.S. government has consistently blamed China for the spread of the virus due to its lack of transparency early on in the outbreak. China attempted to lay blame on the United States, even concocting a false story that U.S. troops had originally brought the virus to Wuhan.

Both the World Health Organization (WHO) and large sections of the media have attempted to deflect blame from China and in some cases touted China as a world leader in the fight against coronavirus. Despite these efforts, the American people now view China more unfavorably than ever before and overwhelmingly believe that China is to blame for the global pandemic.

The media has consistently parroted Chinese and WHO talking points that denied Chinese culpability and even praised China’s actions in containing the virus.

CNN provided perhaps the most egregious example when it published a piece of propaganda from the Chinese military that praised China’s response to the coronavirus and claimed that the Chinese Navy “has done a much better job controlling coronavirus than the US Navy.”

The report came from China’s English People’s Liberation Army (PLA) website, CNN noted. CNN’s write-up closely mirrored the PLA release, even quoting the part of the press release that touted the Chinese military’s response to the virus. After receiving backlash, CNN quietly updated the article to appear more skeptical of the Chinese report.

Other news outlets have also joined in the chorus of those praising China’s response to the pandemic.

“China Bought the West Time. The West Squandered It,” one NYT op-ed article was headlined. Additionally, NYT reporter Donald McNeil told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow in an interview on March 12 that China has had “enormous success in beating down its epidemic.”

Maddow later shared a clip of the segment and headlined it “How coronavirus testing works in a country that takes the problem seriously.”

Chuck Todd of “Meet the Press” even argued that China’s response to the virus was more effective than the West’s because of its “authoritarian ways.”

“How uncomfortable is it that perhaps China’s authoritarian ways did prevent this?” according to Todd. “Meaning, had China been a free and open society, this might have spread faster?”

As the coronavirus crisis has unfolded, it has been revealed that China’s attempt at a cover-up robbed the world of crucial preparation time. One study estimated that China could have prevented up to 95% of the global outbreak if they hadn’t concealed and then downplayed the virus’ existence. (RELATED: How China’s Coronavirus Cover-Up Happened)

Trump and other members of the administration have called the coronavirus the “Wuhan coronavirus” and the “Chinese coronavirus.” Both Chinese state media and the American media also referred to the coronavirus by these terms during the early stages of the outbreak. However, once the Chinese began their campaign to spread disinformation and absolve themselves of blame, they and the American media began to argue that Trump’s usage of the terms were”racist” and fostered “xenophobia.”

American politicians “even went so far by employing racist language to label the pathogen behind the disease the ‘Chinese virus’; or ‘Wuhan virus,’ although its origin remains undetermined and viruses have no nationalities,” Xinhua News, a Chinese government-owned news organization, asserted in March.

American news outlets echoed the Chinese government’s sentiments, arguing that Trump’s usage of the terms was racist. MSNBC anchor John Heilemann said that Trump’s use of the term “Chinese virus” is “nakedly racist and obviously racist and blatantly racist.” (RELATED: Tucker Unpacks Connections Between Comcast’s Theme Park Deal In China And Favorable Coverage)

CNN opinion writer Jill Filipovic argued that using the term “Chinese virus” was “xenophobic racism,” and compared it to scapegoating European Jews for the Black Death.

However, all these efforts by both Chinese propaganda and the American news media have had little effect on Americans’ opinion of China. According to a Pew Research Center survey published Tuesday, around 66% of Americans hold an unfavorable view of China. Republicans view China more unfavorably at 72% than Democrats at 62%, according to the poll.

Almost 90% of Americans view China as a threat, while just over 60% consider the country a major threat to the United States. Only 48% of Americans held that view in 2018.

Similarly, Americans’ opinion of President Xi Jinping has also plummeted. 71% of respondents said they have no confidence in him, compared to 50% in 2019.

The survey polled 1,000 people and the margin of error is 3.7 percentage points. The poll was conducted between Mar. 3 and 29 — in the midst of China’s campaign to convince the world that the U.S. had exported the virus to Wuhan.

China largely relied on organizations like the WHO in its campaign to censor information about the coronavirus and spread disinformation about its severity and origin, but the media had its part to play as well. Networks like CNN and NBC have worked to shield China from blame and even present the communist dictatorship as a hero in the unfolding crisis, but the American people have decisively turned against China, viewing it as more of a threat now than ever. The anti-China sentiment that is being fostered by the coronavirus pandemic could have serious repercussions for U.S.-China relations once the pandemic has passed.