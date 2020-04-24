Green Bay Packers Draft Quarterback Jordan Love 26th Overall

The Green Bay Packers drafted quarterback Jordan Love late Thursday night in the first round.

The Packers, who already have Aaron Rodgers under center, took Love 26th overall out of Utah State. He has all the raw tools, but is probably a few years from being ready. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, I would have loved to see Aaron Rodgers‘ live reaction to this pick. There’s no way he’s happy about it at all.

There’s simply no chance Aaron Rodgers is happy with the Packers burning a first round pick on a quarterback. That’s not going to sit well.

Now, having said that, Jordan Love is still very raw. He’s not going to steal Aaron Rodgers’ job anytime soon. Let’s be real. Going from Utah State to the Green Bay Packers is a transition that will take time.

He’s athletic, has a solid arm, can make plays but he’s not ready to lead an NFL offense right now. Plus, Rodgers has several great years left ahead of him.

It’ll be interesting to see how long Love sits behind Rodgers before getting a shot. It’ll be even more interesting to see what relationship he has with the current starter.

Life in the NFL sure is fun!