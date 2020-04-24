Editorial

Brandon Marshall Says Jay Cutler Bailed Him Out Of A $60,000 Gambling Debt

Michigan Avenue Magazine's Fall Fashion Issue Celebration With Kristin Cavallari

(Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Michigan Avenue Magazine)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Brandon Marshall recently claimed Jay Cutler saved him from a huge gambling debt during his playing days.

According to Daniel Greenberg, Marshall said during an appearance on “I AM ATHLETE” podcast that he once needed $60,000 and Cutler agreed to loan it to him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch his full comments below.

Can you believe there are people who actually don’t love Jay Cutler? How many people would just loan somebody $60,000?

My guess is not very many, but Marshall was Cutler’s WR1 on the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos. Sometimes, you just have to bite the bullet and help a man out.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jay Cutler (@ifjayhadinstagram) on

Cutler is honestly one of the most misunderstood men in all of sports. He gives off the attitude that he doesn’t care, but he’s honestly hilarious

If I had to put together a list of people in the NFL I’d want to drink beer with, he’d be in the top five, no questions asked.

While you all mock and laugh at him, he showed up and showed out with $60,000 for a teammate in need. How many of you would break off $60,000 for a friend? Not many.

Props to Jay for looking out for his squad.

H/T: Barstool Sports