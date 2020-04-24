Brandon Marshall Says Jay Cutler Bailed Him Out Of A $60,000 Gambling Debt

Brandon Marshall recently claimed Jay Cutler saved him from a huge gambling debt during his playing days.

According to Daniel Greenberg, Marshall said during an appearance on “I AM ATHLETE” podcast that he once needed $60,000 and Cutler agreed to loan it to him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Brandon Marshall revealed on the I AM ATHLETE podcast that Jay Cutler once gave him $60,000 to pay for his Las Vegas gambling debt. Marshall: “I call Jay. He’s like this is what we’re gonna do, you’re gonna sign a paper. You owe me. Soon as I landed, he had that $60,000 check.” — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) April 23, 2020

You can watch his full comments below.

Can you believe there are people who actually don’t love Jay Cutler? How many people would just loan somebody $60,000?

My guess is not very many, but Marshall was Cutler’s WR1 on the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos. Sometimes, you just have to bite the bullet and help a man out.

Cutler is honestly one of the most misunderstood men in all of sports. He gives off the attitude that he doesn’t care, but he’s honestly hilarious

If I had to put together a list of people in the NFL I’d want to drink beer with, he’d be in the top five, no questions asked.

While you all mock and laugh at him, he showed up and showed out with $60,000 for a teammate in need. How many of you would break off $60,000 for a friend? Not many.

Props to Jay for looking out for his squad.

