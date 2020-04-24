Indianapolis Colts Draft Running Back Jonathan Taylor

Former Wisconsin star running back Jonathan Taylor is headed to the Indianapolis Colts.

Early in the second round of the NFL draft, the Colts snagged Taylor with the 41st pick in the draft. He will likely be the immediate starter for Indy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I love this pick from the Colts. I absolutely love it. As I’ve said many times, I think Taylor is a superstar and I think he should have gone in the first round.

Unfortunately, he fell to the second, but he’s now off of the board to the Colts.

Taylor is going to be a star coming out of the back field in Indy. I have no doubt about that at all. He has all the physical tools you look for in a star runner.

He’s fast, big, mobile, has great vision, is incredibly patient and he just wins football games.

The Colts have found their next superstar in Jonathan Taylor. Hell of a great pick!