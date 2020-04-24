Lindsay Lohan Says Her Early Days ‘In The Public Eye’ Inspired New Song

Lindsay Lohan says her early career days “in the public eye” inspired her new song, “Back To Me.”

"This song reminded me of moments and parts of my life when I was in LA when I was younger," the 33-year-old pop singer shared with the Daily Mail via video in a piece published Thursday while quarantining in Dubai with her sister, Ali.

"'And, you know, getting back to my true self and finding my roots and what's kind of been a process for me over my entire life since I left – especially since I left Los Angeles," she added.

Lohan continued, “You forget valuable people that you really need to ground you. And I think, you know, I had a bit of those moments, to say the least.”

The actress went on to explain that her catchy new tune is more about, “people’s perceptions or misconceptions.”

“As you grew up and as you get older, you find out you go inside, dig deeper and to get back to the true you,” Lindsay shared.

“I’m a happy person,’ she added. “I love to dance, I love to sing, I love acting and just really, it’s a fun, happy song, but it has meaning to it. And that’s what was so important to me.”

However, due to the pandemic, she said she wasn’t able to release the single with a video, which has been a challenge.

“That was really hard for me, releasing the song without a video because I haven’t released music in so long,” the “Mean Girls” star said. “And then not having a video with it, I felt like I was almost letting people down.”

As previously reported, Lohan teased a new single titled, “Xanax” last year.

“[This video is about] Family, love, the process of moving forward and letting go of the past,” the “Freaky Friday” star wrote at the time. “To live and be happy, free of fear. Just to be grateful and open our eyes to our opportunities instead of numbing the mind.”