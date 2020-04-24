Lysol Manufacturer: ‘Under No Circumstance’ Should Disinfectants Be Used ‘Internally’ To Treat Coronavirus

Reckitt Benckiser, the company the produces Lysol and Dettol, responded to comments President Donald Trump made Thursday by emphatically stating their products should not be used as an “internal” disinfectant or “as a treatment for coronavirus.”

“As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route),” the statement reads. “As with all products, our disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines. Please read the label and safety information.”

“We have a responsibility in providing consumers with access to accurate, up-to-date information as advised by leading public health experts,” the statement continues. (RELATED: Can Sunlight Really Kill Coronavirus? Separating The Truth From The Fake News)

Trump drew widespread criticism Thursday night by suggesting that disinfectants, like Lysol, could somehow be administered into the human body to fight coronavirus.

“I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute,” he said following comments made by William Bryan, the head of Homeland Security’s science and technology division. “Is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning?”

“You see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs,” the president continued. “So it would be interesting to check that.”

Bryan had just delivered a presentation in the White House’s Brady Briefing Room, stating DHS’s findings that direct sunlight and disinfectants rapidly accelerate the virus’ half life.