Marshawn Lynch Hands Out Beast Mode Masks During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Legendary NFL running back Marshawn Lynch had a great move for people in Oakland during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Twitter video posted by @Kenmeezy, the former Seahawks and Raiders star handed out Beast Mode masks to people during the crisis.

You can watch a video of his kind act below.

Marshawn Lynch is truly one of the best guys to ever play professional sports, and I’m not surprised at all he’s doing this.

Lynch’s love for his community is well-known and legendary. The man lives and breathes for Oakland. It’s his community, and he regularly steps up for it.

Now, he’s just driving around handing out masks to people in need. He didn’t make a big deal about it, draw a lot of attention to himself or anything like that.

He just grabbed some masks and started handing them out. When Oakland needed a hero, Marshawn Lynch answered the call.

It’s the least surprising development ever.

Props to Lynch for continuing to be a 100% pure class act. The world could use a few more men like him.