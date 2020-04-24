Melania Sends Be Best Care Packages To Medical Professionals For Their ‘Hard Work And Dedication’ During Pandemic

The White House shared Friday that Melania Trump was sending Be Best care packages to medical professionals to thank them for their “hard work and dedication” during the pandemic.

“#BeBest care packages are on their way to hospitals across the country, a post on Instagram from the WH read, along with a picture that showed a stacks and stacks of boxes with the labels “Be Best” on the side.

“A small token of appreciation from @flotus for their hard work, compassion, and kindness during these difficult times,” the post added. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The White House (@whitehouse) on Apr 24, 2020 at 1:21pm PDT

“The care packages are being sent to show the First Lady’s appreciation for the hard work and dedication of medical professionals and to offer encouragement to patients during the COVID19 pandemic,” FLOTUS‘ communications director, Stephanie Grisham, told The Daily Caller. (RELATED: Here’s A List Of How Every Country In The World Is Responding To Coronavirus)

“Care packages will be filled with gifts from the First Lady’s Be Best initiative and delivered to various hospitals around the country,” she added. “During previous visits to some of the hospitals, The First Lady met with patients and witnessed the work of countless doctors, nurses, volunteers and other medical personnel and was inspired by their courage and dedication.”

A list of some of the items in the care packages include things like, blankets, hats, totes, backpacks, books and even games for young patients.

Earlier in the day, the first lady shared a post on her social media account stating that “our thoughts and prayers” continue to be with those suffering from the coronavirus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Apr 24, 2020 at 8:54am PDT

“Our thoughts & prayers continue to be w/ each person suffering & fighting to recover from this terrible virus, & with all of the families who have lost loved ones,” Melania said. “Even though we are physically apart, we are all in this fight together.”