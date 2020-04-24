New Kids On The Block, Carrie Underwood And More Join Forces For New Single ‘House Party’ To Raise Money During Pandemic

New Kids On The Block, Carrie Underwood and more stars joined forces for the new single, “House Party” to raise money during pandemic.

In the music video that dropped Friday, the boy band came together for a new hit, along with help from friends like Naughty By Nature, Boys II Men and more for the single inspired by the self-isolating being done to stop the spread of the coronavirus, per Entertainment Tonight.

WATCH:

The video contains clips of the performers dancing at and singing from their homes with the catchy tune the group hopes brighten people's moods during the quarantining while raising money for No Kids Hungry.

“On the chat a fan said, ‘Are you doing new music?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know, maybe some. One of our producer friends is watching this and they’ll send us a song and who knows what could happen,'” band member Donnie Wahlberg recalled.

“Well, it happened,” he added. “One of my producer friends [Deekay Music] was watching, he sent me a song immediately. I was literally upstairs at the kitchen table, I sat down, opened it up, and I called him on FaceTime and we wrote the song right there. I just started singing ideas, we wrote it.”

Wahlberg said the words just kind of came together and soon they were sending it to the other members who then “just started recruiting friends.”

Those A-list celebs not only helped out with singing for the track, but some like Nicole Scherzinger, Derek Hough, Underwood and Jenny McCarthy, filmed videos of themselves dancing from their homes to be included.

“I got a text out of nowhere from Carrie Underwood and she’s, like, performing her heart out for this song she barely knows,” Wahlberg explained. “She has her own kids, and her own family, and God knows what state her life is in, and everyone is really going above and beyond for this.”

“There are moments where I don’t know if I want to ask, I don’t know if I want to impose on people, but I kind of just keep pushing through, and making the call, and sending the text and the way that they reacted, it just reaffirms love and gratitude because that is what the song is about,” he added.

Donnie explained, while sharing how “everybody did it for free and everyone had to build their own studio. … The effort that people have gone to give and just to spread love, I really can’t put it into words. It’s just inspiring and I’m just grateful to everyone that has been a part of it. It’s just really amazing and the results are awesome. It is great.”