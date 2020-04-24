Nick Saban Is The Only College Coach In The Modern Football Era To Have Every Offensive And Defensive Position Drafted In The 1st Round

One stat tells you everything you need to know about Alabama football coach Nick Saban’s ability to produce NFL talent.

According to the SEC Network, Saban is the only college coach in the history of modern era football to produce a first round pick at every starting position on offense and defense. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If you take into account Tua Tagovailoa also held kicks for Alabama, he’s also likely the only coach to ever have a holder go in the top five.

All 11 on offense ✔️

All 11 on defense ✔️ The only college football coach in the NFL common draft era to have all 22 positions drafted in the first round: @AlabamaFTBL‘s Nick Saban. pic.twitter.com/8dMsAjgPs2 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 24, 2020

Look, I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again for everybody out there. I don’t like Alabama or the SEC, but I respect the hell out of Nick Saban.

The world has never seen a college coach like him before, and I’m not sure we’ll ever see one like him ever again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Apr 23, 2020 at 6:24pm PDT

The man’s ability to produce the best talent in America is simply mind-boggling. All he does is pump out NFL players one after another. He doesn’t know how to do anything else.

He wins national titles and sends young men to the NFL. He also doesn’t send guys in the later rounds like a lot of coaches hope for.

Nick Saban loads up on early round talent, which is why he has six national title rings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Apr 23, 2020 at 7:05pm PDT

Say whatever you want about Alabama and the SEC, but you can’t deny Nick Saban is simply on a different planet right now. He’s playing with men against boys.

He’s the greatest coach in the history of college football, and that’s not up for debate.