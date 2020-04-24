Nurse On ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Hits $56K Jackpot, Receives Surprise From Vanna White

An ER nurse working on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic hit a $56,000 jackpot on a pre-taped episode of “Wheel Of Fortune.”

Arzo Mehdavi, of California, hit the jackpot on Thursday’s episode of the show and received a surprise by Vanna White, according to a report published by People magazine.

White dropped in for a virtual visit during Mehdavi’s “Wheel Of Fortune” watch party on Thursday.

“If I can bring her any kind of joy for all the hard work and dedication she has given to so many, I would do it a thousand times,” White told People. “It’s just overwhelming what they are doing, so it makes me feel so good to give back just a touch. It’s nothing for what they do for us.”

Mehdavi’s episode was taped before social distancing was a thing and after winning her $56,000, she went right back to her job as an ER nurse working on the front lines. (RELATED: ‘Jeopardy!,’ ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Cancel Studio Audiences Over Coronavirus Health Concerns)

“I want to thank each and every one of them for their dedication and hard work and putting themselves out there,” White said. “Everyone from the medical professionals, the first responders, the essential retail workers, the delivery people, the restaurant workers, the teachers, just everyone. I’m so grateful that they are there for us.”

Mehdavi seems like such a strong person. Can you imagine winning that much money and then being thrust into an overtime work schedule with no end in sight? The front line workers are amazing people and I’m glad Mehdavi is being honored for her work.