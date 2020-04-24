POLL: 50.8% Of People Think Non-Revenue College Sports Should Be Suspended If Football Doesn’t Happen

A shocking number of people think non-revenue college sports should continue no matter what happens with football.

Given the fact the football season might not happen because of coronavirus, athletic departments are facing major financial problems. Without football, there won’t be money for virtually all other sports outside of men’s basketball. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram

Despite the fact it could bankrupt many athletic departments, a ton of people think sports that lose money should continue.

In a Twitter poll I ran, 49.2% of the 1,058 voters want non-revenue sports to happen if football is canceled. Below is a live look at that idea unfolding in real life.

Are the 49.2% of people in this poll unaware of how economics work? Do they not understand simple concepts like money?

Are they idiots? There was only one correct answer to this poll and nearly 50% of people answered it incorrectly.

I’m not trying to be mean or diminish athletes in non-revenue sports. That’s not what I’m trying to do at all, but I also have a basic understanding of money.

Writing checks to the track team during a crisis without football cash rolling in is beyond stupid.

You might as well just put the money into a pile, pour gasoline on it and torch it.

If football doesn’t happen, then anything that doesn’t make money has to be suspended. It’s the tough reality of the situation we face. Welcome to 2020!