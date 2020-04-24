‘No Money For The Post Office. Instead, Inject Lysol Into Your Lung’: Pelosi Uses Press Conference To Attack Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi used her Friday press conference to attack President Donald Trump, suggesting that he had told Americans to “inject Lysol” into their lungs.

Pelosi was responding to a question about the United States Post Office and the possibility of a bailout when she abruptly turned the topic to take a swing at the president. (RELATED: Nancy Pelosi Wipes Her Nose, Touches Podium — House Members Demonstrate The Wrong Way To Wear Masks)

WATCH:

Pelosi began by explaining why she felt the USPS was worth supporting, outlining the fact that many seniors get medication by mail and pointing to the possible need for a vote-by-mail system if the coronavirus threat continues through the general election in November.

She went on to argue that Republicans opposed vote-by-mail — and a potential bailout of the U.S. Postal Service — because “they are anti-governance and that’s who they are.”

Pelosi concluded by saying that there had been bipartisan support to protect the USPS until Trump had spoken, saying, “we had some support in the Senate on the Republican side when the White House — they tell me it came right from the president, ‘No money for the post office. Instead, inject lysol into your lung as we shut down the states.'”

Pelosi gave a little laugh before she pivoted once again, adding, “Thank you, let’s be prayerful about — all this policy is one thing, but the personal losses we have of these families, it’s staggering. I’m absolutely shaken by it.”

“I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning? As you see, it gets in the lungs, it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that,” Trump said at Thursday’s Coronavirus Task Force briefing.