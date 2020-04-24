Rob Gronkowski Says His ‘Fire Is Back’ After Joining The Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rob Gronkowski had an emotional Instagram message for his fans late Thursday afternoon.

The three-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots came out of retirement to join Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and he’s ready to take on the new challenge. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers) on Apr 22, 2020 at 4:27pm PDT

In a lengthy Instagram post, Gronk thanked Patriots owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick for “taking a chance on me in the 2010 draft.”

He continued, “I wouldn’t be sitting here in this position in life, THANK YOU both as well my former teammates for everything over the years.”

To close out the message to his followers, the star tight end wrote, “And now my fire is back. I am grateful for this new chapter of my career.”

You can read the full post below.

It’s pretty crystal clear that the Patriots will always hold a very special place in Gronk’s heart. After all, they’re the team he became a star with.

Gronk became one of the most recognizable faces in all of sports after winning three rings with the Pats and Tom Brady.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers) on Apr 22, 2020 at 3:00pm PDT

Now, his time in New England is officially over and he’s going to suit up with the Bucs to chase another ring with Brady.

Life sure is a crazy ride and Gronk’s return to the NFL is proof of that fact. I thought he’d never play again and here we are.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers) on Apr 23, 2020 at 10:08am PDT

He’s throwing the pads on for the Bucs. I can’t wait to see how it all plays out. There’s no doubt the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the biggest storyline in the NFL this season.