Rob Gronkowski Says His ‘Fire Is Back’ After Joining The Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rob Gronkowski had an emotional Instagram message for his fans late Thursday afternoon.
The three-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots came out of retirement to join Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and he’s ready to take on the new challenge. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
In a lengthy Instagram post, Gronk thanked Patriots owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick for “taking a chance on me in the 2010 draft.”
He continued, “I wouldn’t be sitting here in this position in life, THANK YOU both as well my former teammates for everything over the years.”
To close out the message to his followers, the star tight end wrote, “And now my fire is back. I am grateful for this new chapter of my career.”
You can read the full post below.
First and foremost, I want to thank the Patriots Organization for everything over the last 10 years. Without Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick taking a chance on me in the 2010 draft, I wouldn’t be sitting here in this position in life, THANK YOU both as well my former teammates for everything over the years. . . New England Patriot Fans, you guys have been nothing but amazing. I love you guys and appreciate your constant support for me big time over the last 10 years (even during retirement). THANK YOU all so much, the memories are incredible #PatsNation. . . I am beyond excited for this new chapter in my life. It’s an opportunity I will certainly not take for granted. I said it from the beginning that I wouldn’t come back to the game unless I’m feeling it, feeling healthy, and feeling ready to play. Taking a year off was hands down the best decision I made, not just in my career, but also for my health and well-being, and I would do that all over again. . . And now my fire is back. I am grateful for this new chapter of my career. I’m pumped to get down to Tampa, meet my new teammates, work hard, have a blast doing it, and give it my all this season!! I’m back and ready to lay a smack! #GoBucs!! ARRR!!! ????☠️????
It’s pretty crystal clear that the Patriots will always hold a very special place in Gronk’s heart. After all, they’re the team he became a star with.
Gronk became one of the most recognizable faces in all of sports after winning three rings with the Pats and Tom Brady.
Now, his time in New England is officially over and he’s going to suit up with the Bucs to chase another ring with Brady.
Life sure is a crazy ride and Gronk’s return to the NFL is proof of that fact. I thought he’d never play again and here we are.
He’s throwing the pads on for the Bucs. I can’t wait to see how it all plays out. There’s no doubt the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the biggest storyline in the NFL this season.