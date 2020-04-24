NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Says League Is Planning On The Season Starting As Scheduled

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell believes the season will happen as planned.

According to ProFootballTalk, Goodell said during a Thursday appearance on the NFL Network that the league intends to have a full season as scheduled amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Right now, there’s no clear indication if that’s not realistic, but the NFL has been clear about maintaining continuity and consistency during the crisis.

The fact the draft started Thursday night as scheduled is proof of that fact. Yes, it went virtual, but the NFL is trying to remain as normal as possible.

Obviously, nobody is cheering harder for the season starting as scheduled more than I am. Do I think it will happen for sure?

I have no idea at this point in time. I don’t have a clue, but I’m keeping my fingers crossed. The fact Goodell seems to think it will seems to be a good sign, right?

The reality of our current situation is that things are very fluid in the world of football thanks to coronavirus.

Things could literally change at any given time. Luckily, it seems like we’re headed in the proper direction. All things considered, I think there’s a lot of stuff to be optimistic about.

Again, exercise a little caution because things might change at any moment. However, for now, I think we’re trending up.