Watch The Preview For New ‘SEAL Team’ Episode ‘In The Blind’

The upcoming episode of “SEAL Team” looks like it’ll be a fun time.

The plot of “In the Blind,” according to CBS’ press site is: “Bravo Team gets ambushed by enemy forces during a mission to extract a potential link to a new terrorist leader. Also, Sonny considers planting roots in his hometown.” (REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team’ Brings The Intensity In The New Episode ‘Edge Of Nowhere’)

Judging from the preview, Bravo is going to be in some serious trouble and it even looks like somebody goes down. Give it a watch below.

You all know Ray is my guy, but I have to say things don’t look great for him in this preview. First, he’s talking about his career and then it looks like somebody gets killed/wounded.

Are we about to lose Ray? Is that what’s about to happen? If that happens, I don’t think too many people will be happy!

What I do know for sure is that season three of “SEAL Team” has been incredible on CBS through what we’ve seen so far.

If the promo is a sign of things to come, then we’re not slowing down at all. I’m here for it. I’m certainly here for it!

Tune in Wednesday night on CBS for the latest episode of “SEAL Team.” It looks like it’s going to be a fun one!