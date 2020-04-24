SEC Sets NFL Record For Most 1st Round Picks With 15

The SEC set an NFL record for most players picked in the first round of the draft.

According to ESPN, the 15 players selected from the conference Thursday night was a record for the NFL and college football since the start of the modern draft era in 1967. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

LSU Heisman winner Joe Burrow led the way after being picked first overall by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tua Tagovailoa, Derrick Brown, Andrew Thomas, Henry Ruggs and Jerry Jeudy were all some other major notable names to come out of the SEC.

Overall, it was a hell of a night for the conference that dominates the southern region of America in football.

I might rag on the SEC a lot, and I won’t be stopping anytime soon. After all, we’re in a war. It’s Big 10 vs. SEC until we draw our last breaths.

It’s not something we asked for. We were just born into it. We must fight against the SEC until we can’t stand anymore.

Never forget who is the true King in the North when it comes to college football. pic.twitter.com/vtbKyAPdYe — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 10, 2019

Having said that, there’s no doubt the conference has produced some superstar athletes, and the fact they had nearly half the picks last night is proof of that fact.

Props to every single young man who had his name called Thursday night. Their journeys are just getting started. It’s an exciting time, especially if you’re a fan of the SEC.