Release Of ‘The Sopranos’ Prequel Movie Postponed To 2021 Due To Coronavirus

The release of “The Sopranos” prequel movie has been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

James Gandolfini’s son Michael Gandolfini shared the news Thursday in an Instagram post.

“If the Sopranos believe in anything, it’s that family comes first,” Michael wrote. “Few more months of waiting to make sure you and yours are safe. Much love. March 12, 2021.”

Michael also stars in the film, which covers the time before the beloved TV series took place.

