Syracuse AD John Wildhack Says The ACC Hasn’t Discussed Canceling The Football Season

The ACC hasn’t had discussions about canceling the college football season.

With the fate of the season up in the air because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis, it’d make sense for the ACC to consider canceling the games, but that hasn’t happened, according to Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“We have not, as a conference, had any discussions in terms of not playing. We want to play. We plan to play. What we don’t know is when we’re going to start and what form or what format we’re going to start,” Wildhack said Thursday when talking about the upcoming season, according to ESPN.

Inject this energy right into my veins. Shoot me up with it. This is exactly what I want to hear. This is like a beach invasion where you burn the ships so retreat isn’t an option.

Hey, if we don’t discuss canceling the season, then it’s not even a realistic option, right? We have to keep the energy positive, right?

Now, will this turn out to be a smart decision from the ACC if the season actually ends up getting canceled? Probably not.

Not having a backup plan for what happens if the season gets canceled won’t look great if that becomes the actual reality.

However, let’s not even consider that outcome! Positive energy, folks! Keep things positive. We’re going to win this war and retreat can’t even be on the table.

Props to the ACC for carrying forward with the spirit that won us WWII.