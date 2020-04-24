Tim Allen Reveals He Sent Words Of Advice To Tom Hanks During Coronavirus Diagnosis

Actor Tim Allen revealed the Buzz Lightyear-themed advice he gave to Tom Hanks after his coronavirus diagnosis.

Allen opened up abut the advice during an interview published Thursday by Extra. Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to announce they had contracted the novel coronavirus in Australia in early March.

“I wrote him,” Allen said. “I said, ‘You should have worn the Buzz Lightyear protective suit and then you wouldn’t have gotten in that trouble!”

“You put that bubble down,” he added.

Hanks and Wilson shared updates on their illness to their social media pages after the diagnosis.

“He was just like you said,” Allen agreed after Billy Bush said the actor’s updates were “comforting.” “It’s just like Hanks to be that way.” (RELATED: Chet Hanks Gives Update On Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson While Slamming Toilet Paper Hoarders)

This is such a cute story. I’m sure the “Toy Story” reference made Hanks smile considering it made me smile. There’s nothing like something cute and funny to make you feel a little better while you’re sick.

I also love that the actors are close enough to text and call each other like this. Imagine just being able to call up Hanks whenever you want to. It’s always cool to read about stories like this.