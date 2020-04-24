Will Ferrell And Paul Rudd Comedy Series ‘The Shrink Next Door’ Will Air On Apple TV+

The upcoming series “The Shrink Next Door” with Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd has found a home.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the highly-anticipated series will air on Apple TV+. The plot of the series, according to the same THR repo, is as follows:

Based on the podcast, which was inspired by true events, The Shrink Next Door follows the bizarre relationship between psychiatrist-to-the-stars Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf (Rudd) and his longtime patient Martin “Marty” Markowitz (Ferrell). During the course of their relationship, the all-too-charming Ike slowly takes over Marty’s life, even moving into Marty’s home and assuming control of his family business. The series explores how a seemingly normal doctor-patient dynamic morphs into an unprecedentedly exploitative one filled with manipulation, power grabs and dysfunction at its finest.

This is 100% something I’m willing to get up for. This is something that will move the needle and get fans excited. (REVIEW: William Finds His Purpose In The New ‘Westworld’ Episode ‘Decoherence,’ Maeve Is On The Warpath Against Dolores)

Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd are two of the funniest men in all of Hollywood. They both regularly produce outstanding content.

I mean, Ferrell by himself has produced some of the best comedy movies ever made. “Step Brothers” and “Talladega Nights” are two of the funniest movies I’ve ever seen.

The man knows how to make people laugh, and we’ve seen him do it time and time again.

Now, he’ll team up with Rudd for what sounds like a quirky comedy. How could you not be excited for this after hearing the plot?

I never listened to the podcast, but I’m still likely going to have to give it a shot.

Let us know what you think in the comments. I think most of you will agree that it sounds pretty interesting.